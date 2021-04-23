Out-of-control vehicle smashes into building in Westbury

It happened Thursday night in Westbury. Nassau County police responded to the scene around 7:18 p.m.
The Westbury Fire Department apparently had to use equipment to free the people involved.
Police say the car veered off a ramp along Northern State Parkway and crashed into an office building on Post Avenue.
There are reports of possible injuries, but the extent remains unclear.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
RELATED | 21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger on Long Island
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube