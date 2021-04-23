Out-of-control vehicle smashes into building in Westbury

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Car crashes into building in Westbury

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- An investigation underway on Long Island, after a driver lost control and crashed into a building.

It happened Thursday night in Westbury. Nassau County police responded to the scene around 7:18 p.m.

The Westbury Fire Department apparently had to use equipment to free the people involved.

Police say the car veered off a ramp along Northern State Parkway and crashed into an office building on Post Avenue.

There are reports of possible injuries, but the extent remains unclear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

RELATED | 21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

"I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westburynassau countycar crashcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walk-up vaccines now available for ages 60+ in NY
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
Mom in custody after 6-week-old twins found dead in home
Shock G, Digital Underground co-founder, has died
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
COVID Vaccine Updates: More than half of US adults have had 1 dose of vaccine
Manhunt underway for suspect who doused student with hazardous substance
Show More
First Responder Friday honors PAPD Officer Marcus Ciserano
2 killed after truck crashes on NJ Turnpike in Mercer County
Self-described progressive group opposes Yang for NYC mayor
Pregnant woman shackled during labor gets $750K settlement
NYC dad gets vaccine after year-long COVID battle that required transplant
More TOP STORIES News