Pennsylvania woman found dead days before couple at same Dominican Republic resort

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Action News has learned an Allentown, Pennsylvania woman died of respiratory failure at the same hotel in the Dominican Republic where a Maryland couple died.

Miranda Schaupp-Werner was found dead at the Grand Bahia Principe hotel on May 25.



Days later, Edward Holmes and his fiance Cynthia Day were found dead in their hotel room.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the couple's deaths in a statement to ABC News.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," a State Department official said. "We are in close contact with local authorities regarding their investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

In both cases, the cause of death was listed as respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

Police say they are aware of Schaupp -Werner's death but haven't opened a criminal investigation.

They have opened one into the couple's deaths.
