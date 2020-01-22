Officers save traveler from Michigan who fell off escalator at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A group of police officers saved a traveler's life at Newark Airport after he fell off an escalator and went into cardiac arrest.The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.The Port Authority Police officers jumped into action when the 51-year-old man from Michigan fell and hit his head.The first officers on the scene started performing CPR and then other officers joined in.The victim coded six times but the officers managed to get him breathing again.He was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, where he is said to be stable and undergoing further treatment.----------