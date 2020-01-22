Officers save traveler from Michigan who fell off escalator at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A group of police officers saved a traveler's life at Newark Airport after he fell off an escalator and went into cardiac arrest.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Port Authority Police officers jumped into action when the 51-year-old man from Michigan fell and hit his head.

The first officers on the scene started performing CPR and then other officers joined in.

The victim coded six times but the officers managed to get him breathing again.

He was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, where he is said to be stable and undergoing further treatment.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyescalatornewark liberty international airportfeel goodnewark international airport
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News