Dad rigs up rope to pull backyard swing set from comfort of couch

He's not lazy. He's just a tired dad.

One father in Wales wanted to keep his son happy but had enough of pushing him on the backyard swing set.

Eliot and his wife say their son Huxley loves the swing so much they can't keep him off it.

So he came up with a simple parenting hack.

He ran a long rope through the window and out to the swing in the backyard, so he could sit on the comfort of his sofa and still rock the swing.