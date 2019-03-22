Parked car dropped onto another car in Brooklyn garage lift fail

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn parking garage lift failed - dropping one parked vehicle onto another car below - damaging both.The unexpected crunch triggered a big response.Firefighters responded to the parking garage around 7 p.m. Thursday at 92 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn.Once the damaged cars were removed from the parking garage, the Department of Buildings issued a vacate order for the entire property. The vacate order will remain in effect until the property owner says the other lifts in the lot are safe to operate.The department also issued a violation to the building owner for failure to maintain the damage lift.No injuries were reported.----------