Disasters & Accidents

Parked car dropped onto another car in Brooklyn garage lift fail

By
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn parking garage lift failed - dropping one parked vehicle onto another car below - damaging both.

The unexpected crunch triggered a big response.

Firefighters responded to the parking garage around 7 p.m. Thursday at 92 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

Once the damaged cars were removed from the parking garage, the Department of Buildings issued a vacate order for the entire property. The vacate order will remain in effect until the property owner says the other lifts in the lot are safe to operate.

The department also issued a violation to the building owner for failure to maintain the damage lift.

No injuries were reported.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsdowntown brooklynnew york citybrooklyncarsaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Treasurer allegedly bilked $400K from charity for fallen officers
NJ cheer team hoping to raise enough money to compete in nationals
Police: LI man stabbed parents, killing mom, after losing job
New York State Lottery: Watch the drawing at 11:21pm
AccuWeather Alert: Soaking start to spring
Motorists, good Samaritans help save dog running loose on LIE
NJ soldier killed during Korean War finally accounted for
Show More
US abruptly endorses Israel's Golan sovereignty in big shift
Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc pleads guilty in NYC
12-year-old NJ student arrested after school finds gun in bag
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Chilling new details emerge in Boston kidnapping, rape case
More TOP STORIES News