Multiple people injured in parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A parking garage next to a Pace University building has partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan leaving multiple injured.

The building is located at 57 Ann Street between Nassau Street and William Street.

Officials have evacuated the university building that is next to the garage that's collapsed.

The upper levels of the three-story building collapsed around 4:15 p.m., sending cars crashing down.

Officials say there were at least three people in the garage at the time of the collapse.

Firefighters are working on reaching the victims but are navigating the unstable building and hazardous conditions from gasoline and potentially explosive car parts.

Records show there are open hazardous building violations from 2008 for cracks in the concrete.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

