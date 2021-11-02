parrot

Curious parrot makes surprise appearance on Brazil traffic camera

The bird is known as Amazona aestiva, turquoise-fronted Amazon and blue-fronted Amazon.
EMBED <>More Videos

Parrot makes surprise cameo on Brazil traffic camera

CURITIBA, Brazil -- It looked like your average traffic camera shot from Brazil until a certain feathered friend stopped by to say hi.

The video shows the bird, identified as a turquoise-fronted Amazon, peeking into the camera along a road in the city of Curitiba.



It even changed positions to get a better view.

Arteris Planalto Sul, a highway management company, posted the video to Twitter on Friday morning saying, "We received a special visit in one of the cameras of our CCTV circuit."

The video has been viewed more than 265,000 times.

The video also appeared on "Good Morning America" as the Play of the Day for Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

The parrot cam video has been popping up on social media feeds and on 'Good Morning America.'



The bird is also known as Amazona aestiva and the blue-fronted Amazon.

According to the World Parrot Trust on Parrots.org, where else, the bird has a "wide repertoire of whistles, shrieks, yapping help notes."

The parrots can be found across Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia and northern Argentina.

They can live up to 50 to 60 years.

However, there is a serious situation concerning these birds.

WPT reports the parrots' population is decreasing. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the birds as near threatened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstraffic camerasbirdsu.s. & worldparrot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PARROT
NYC firefighters rescue escaped parrot from tree
5 parrots separated at zoo for swearing at each other, guests
Woman searching for owner of parrot who flew into NYC apartment
This Family Saved 100 Parrots
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News