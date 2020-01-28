U.S. Postal Service mailboxes broken into, emptied in New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey are warning residents that any mail they sent may not arrive at its destination after several U.S. Postal Service mailboxes were broken into and emptied.

Parsippany police say three mail collection boxes were broken into between 4 p.m. on January 22 and 7 a.m. on January 23.

The boxes were located at 1160 Parsippany Boulevard and 1180 Route 46 in Parsippany and Midvale Avenue in Mountain Lakes.

Authorities said the unknown suspect emptied the bins, which would have contained outbound mail.

Police are advising anyone who used the collection boxes during the above-mentioned time frame to please verify that the recipient received it.

Anyone who sent personal data during that time frame is advised to monitor credit reports and bank accounts for fraudulent activity.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is currently investigating these incidents.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parsippanymorris countytheftpostal service
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News