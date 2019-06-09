Partial collapse of building under construction in Midtown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Manhattan.
The FDNY says they got the call at 11:56 a.m. for a partial collapse of a building under construction at 350 West 52nd Street near Eighth Avenue in Midtown.
No injuries have been reported.
City officials issued an advisory to expect emergency personnel, traffic delays and possibly smoke or debris in the area.
