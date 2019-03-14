Party City employee slashed in face inside Bronx store

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a Party City employee was slashed in the face inside the store Thursday.

The incident was reported in the 800 block of Hutchinson River Parkway around 2 p.m.

Officials say the 24-year-old victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition. He is expected to be OK.

Police are searching for two suspects who fled from the scene.

The suspects were described as males -- one was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and one was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

The store closed following the incident while police conducted their investigation.

There is no word on any motive in the crime or how the suspects got away.

Initial reports from police indicated the victim was stabbed in the back, but authorities later clarified the employee was slashed in the face.

