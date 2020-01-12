Passenger on Newark-bound flight accused of assaulting flight attendant

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police arrested a 28-year-old man who is accused of assaulting a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight as it arrived at Newark Airport.

Police say once the plane landed and the door opened, the suspect, Matthew Dingley, of Upstate New York charged at Port Authority Police officers.

The officers fell down the plane's stairs used to discharge passengers. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Other officers responded and arrested Dingley. He is facing several charges.

