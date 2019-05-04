Pastor: Man steals $35,000 worth of camera equipment from Bronx church

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for the man who stole $35,000 worth of property from a church in the Bronx, according to the pastor.
It happened Sunday, April 28 around 11:30 p.m. at the Victory Seventh-day Adventist Church on Burke Avenue in East Bronx.
Police said the man broke into the church through a window and stole two video cameras and equipment. The church's pastor told Eyewitness News the camera equipment was worth around $35,000. It was not for surveillance but instead used to record church services.
The apparent burglar spent three hours inside the church, according to the pastor.
He also damaged an interior window.
Surveillance video shows the man carrying two large duffle bags down an aisle surrounded by pews.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
