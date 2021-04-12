Paterson police launch officer foot patrols in city hotspots

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Paterson Police Department in New Jersey started special foot patrols Monday.

Mayor Andre Sayegh joined the public safety director Jerry Speziale to announce the patrols throughout the city's hot spots.

Speziale said this is a form of good old fashioned police work.

Foot patrols allow officers to see and hear things they wouldn't notice in a police cruiser.

The patrols also allow officers to interact with the community.

"There is no quality of life if you don't feel safe in your homes and your neighborhoods," Speziale said.

New police recruits will be paired with veteran officers to walk the neighborhoods, help increase trust in the department, and address public safety concerns.

Related topics:
patersonpassaic countycrime preventionpolice
