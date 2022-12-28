Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to state charges

David DePape, who faces attempted murder charges in the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, is likely headed to trial.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The man charged in the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pled not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and other state charges.

David DePape had previously pleaded not guilty to federal attempted kidnapping and assault charges.

Wednesday was DePape's second arraignment in state court, where he waived his right for a speedy trial. He will be back in court on Feb. 23, where a new date for his trial may be set.

In his preliminary appearance in state court, gruesome details were revealed about how the attack on Pelosi unfolded and DePape's alleged plans after to target others on his "hit list."

Some of those targets included California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Hunter Biden and actor Tom Hanks. Investigators say DePape planned to go directly to their homes following the attack.

Pelosi's 911 call was played as well as police bodycam video in that hearing. The prosecution called two witnesses: a lieutenant from SFPD's Special Investigations unit as well as one of the officers who responded to the 911 call.

That officer demonstrated for the court how he saw DePape strike Pelosi with a hammer. Prosecutors also played a 17-minute clip of DePape's first interview with investigators, as well as surveillance footage from U.S. Capitol Police that showed how DePape entered the property.

The charges DePape pled not guilty to on Wednesday include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening the life of or serious bodily harm to a public official.