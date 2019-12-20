Pedestrian fatally hit by truck on West Side of Manhattan

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a truck on the West Side of Manhattan Friday morning.The victim was hit at 10th Avenue and West 49th Street at around 4:45 a.m.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver, in a private sanitation truck operated by Classic Recycling, remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.This is at least the fourth pedestrian to be fatally struck in New York City since Wednesday.There were street closures in the area while police investigated.----------