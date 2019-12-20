Pedestrian fatally hit by truck on West Side of Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a truck on the West Side of Manhattan Friday morning.

The victim was hit at 10th Avenue and West 49th Street at around 4:45 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, in a private sanitation truck operated by Classic Recycling, remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.

This is at least the fourth pedestrian to be fatally struck in New York City since Wednesday.

There were street closures in the area while police investigated.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west sidemanhattannew york citypedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect shot and killed by police on Long Island
Brooklyn man arrested in 2 previously unsolved murders
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season sticks around
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
First Responder Friday: NYPD Det. Fred Caravousanos
Open enrollment in NYC Fair Fares program set to begin
Door of woman's NYC apartment burned from bottom up; FDNY investigating
Show More
Long Island road rage beating leaves 73-year-old hospitalized
2 hospitalized after struck by vehicle in Teaneck
Group of NYPD officers in Brooklyn distribute holiday gifts to families in need
Truck crashes through wall at Florida airport
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
More TOP STORIES News