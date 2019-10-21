Pedestrian hurt in Little Neck hit-and-run

LITTLE NECK, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Queens early Monday morning.

The 40-year-old man was struck while crossing Little Neck Parkway and Nassau Boulevard just after midnight in Little Neck.

The victim was taken to North Shore LIJ Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

He was struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

The vehicle, a four-door tan sedan, was last seen northbound on Little Neck Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

