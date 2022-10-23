Pedestrian struck, killed after collapsing in Brooklyn street

Johny Fernandez has more on the deadly hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Brooklyn.

The 66-year-old victim was crossing 4th Avenue at 59th Street when he was hit.

Surveillance video shows the moment he crossed the street and suddenly collapsed.

He was on the ground for some time when he was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

First responders rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police sources say they have located the suspect car and driver, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Witnesses who knew the victim spoke out after they heard the news.

"I feel so sad, I saw him hours ago, I'm so bummed," Tina Chen said. "He was a very nice guy, very good guy, he helped everybody."

The victim has not been identified by police but witnesses say he owned a business nearby and had a hard time getting around.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Petito family discusses federal bill to find missing people

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.