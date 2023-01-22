Pedestrian plaza created by Open Streets program now open in Prospect Heights

Traffic-related injuries have reportedly decreased in areas that now have open streets just for pedestrians.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A new pedestrian plaza is now officially open in Brooklyn.

It sits on Underhill Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Street in Prospect Heights.

The city authorized the space under the Open Streets program. Traffic-related injuries have reportedly decreased in areas that now have open streets just for pedestrians.

"They're a way to bring permanent changes to our neighborhood that help create public space and make the traffic calming and safety features permanent parts of life in this neighborhood", one official said.

The goal is to create more plazas like this one in the area.

