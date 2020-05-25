HARLEM (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver behind a hit and run in Harlem.
A 57-year-old was hit by a black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Sunday night, police said.
The accident happened at the intersection of West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Pedestrian seriously injured in Harlem hit and run accident
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More