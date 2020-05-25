Pedestrian seriously injured in Harlem hit and run accident

HARLEM (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver behind a hit and run in Harlem.

A 57-year-old was hit by a black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Sunday night, police said.

The accident happened at the intersection of West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition.


