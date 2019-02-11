Pedestrian struck by, pinned under bus in Manhattan

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was struck by a bus and pinned underneath it in Manhattan Monday morning.

Authorities say the woman was struck while crossing the street near Second Avenue and East 36th Street in Murray Hill, near the entrance to the Queens Midtown Tunnel, just before 10 a.m.

She was apparently clipped by an MTA Q44 bus that was was turning into the tunnel.

The bus dragged the pedestrian a few feet and came to rest on her left foot.

Firefighters responded and worked to free the victim.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

