6-year-old girl struck by car in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a car on Father's Day.

Police received a call that a pedestrian had been struck in front of a home on 78th Street in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.



First responders transported the girl to Maimonides Hospital where she's in critical but stable condition.

Only one car was involved in the crash and the driver remained at the scene, according to police.

No details about the extent of the girl's injuries or how the incident occurred have been released.

