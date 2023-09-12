Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Brooklyn.

It happened after 1 p.m. at 25th Avenue and Bath Avenue in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn.

The victim has been taken to NYU Langone Hospital.

The driver of that vehicle stayed on the scene.

An NYPD investigation is underway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.