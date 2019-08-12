EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least one pedestrian was struck by a car in the East Village on Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. near 10th Street and Avenue B.
Police say two people were taken to Bellevue hospital. Their conditions were not known.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Pedestrian struck, injured by car in East Village
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More