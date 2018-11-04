Pedestrian struck, killed by bus on West Side

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --A 73-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an Academy Bus on Manhattan's West Side on Saturday night.
The accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at 34th Street and 10th Avenue.
The empty bus was on its way to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
Police say the bus was empty, and the driver didn't know he struck someone, but was stopped a few blocks away.
Investigators have not released the victim's name.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube