Pedestrian struck, killed by bus on West Side

Joe Torres has the latest developments.

Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 73-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an Academy Bus on Manhattan's West Side on Saturday night.

The accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at 34th Street and 10th Avenue.

The empty bus was on its way to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Police say the bus was empty, and the driver didn't know he struck someone, but was stopped a few blocks away.

Investigators have not released the victim's name.

