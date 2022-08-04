Disabled NJ Transit train in Hudson River tunnel causes delays in and out of Penn Station

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A disabled train in one of the Hudson River tunnels is causing delays in and out of Penn Station in New York Wednesday night.

NJ Transit train #3733 to Rahway, New Jersey has been stuck at the exit of the New York Penn Station tunnel for over 30 minutes.

As a result, rail service in and out of the station is subject to 30-minute delays.

Passengers aboard the stuck train are waiting on diesel from Amtrak to tow them back to Penn Station.

It's unclear how many passengers are on board.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.