WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Disabled NJ Transit train in Hudson River tunnel causes delays in and out of Penn Station

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
29 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A disabled train in one of the Hudson River tunnels is causing delays in and out of Penn Station in New York Wednesday night.

NJ Transit train #3733 to Rahway, New Jersey has been stuck at the exit of the New York Penn Station tunnel for over 30 minutes.

As a result, rail service in and out of the station is subject to 30-minute delays.

Passengers aboard the stuck train are waiting on diesel from Amtrak to tow them back to Penn Station.

It's unclear how many passengers are on board.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.