Disney+ series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' red-carpet premiere held in NYC

A red-carpet premiere was held in New York City Monday night for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.'

A red-carpet premiere was held in New York City Monday night for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.'

A red-carpet premiere was held in New York City Monday night for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.'

A red-carpet premiere was held in New York City Monday night for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.'

NEW YORK -- A red-carpet premiere was held in New York City Monday night for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.'

The first episode of the new Disney+ series starts at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, and that's where Monday's premiere took place.

Based on Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by author Rick Riordan, the show follows a young man on dangerous quest across America to return Zeus' master bolt and stop and all-out war.

Along the way, Percy, who discovers he's a demigod, will have to outrun monsters and outwit gods while trying to get closer to the answers he seeks.

'Percy Jackson and The Olympians' begins streaming on December 20 on Disney+.

Disney+ is owned by the same parent company as ABC 7.