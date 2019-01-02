Person-of-interest in custody in Williamsburg attempted rape

Ken Rosato has new information on a brutal attempted rape in Williamsburg.

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD says they have taken a person-of-interest into custody in the attempted rape of a woman in Brooklyn.

Police say the man approached a 26-year-old woman in the first floor landing of an apartment building in Williamsburg, punched her in the back of the head, got on top of her, and tried to pull her underwear down.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on New Year's Day near South 2nd and Havemeyer Streets.

When the woman resisted, the suspect ran away towards Marcy Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid 20s, 5'8" tall, with facial hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

More News