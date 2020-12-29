Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in Queens neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9151148" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The encounter was caught on video and has since gone viral, prompting accusations of racial profiling and injustice.

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Residents in Queens have reported at least five attacks from aggressive squirrels since late November.Most of the attacks have happened on 65th Drive near Fitchett Street in Rego Park.One woman needed to visit the emergency room after her hand was bitten by a squirrel.Some people said they are afraid to walk in their own neighborhood due to the aggressive critters.Some experts say the reason the squirrels might be approaching the humans is because people have been feeding them.The NYC Department of Health released the following statement:for more information on wildlife in NYC.----------