PETS & ANIMALS

2 arrested after several exotic reptiles seized from Long Island home

Eyewitness News
SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) --
Two people are under arrest after authorities found several illegal reptiles at a home on Long Island Monday afternoon.

Many of the reptiles were found crawling in the trunk and stuffed into the back seat of what agents say was the getaway car.

It was blocked in by police as officers converged on the home in Seaford.

The reptiles included alligators and venomous lizards like Gila monsters. They were exotic, dangerous animals that authorities say are illegal to sell or to possess in the state of New York.

"The animals were being removed from the residence," said SPCA president Gary Rogers. "They were placed in the car and then what happened is the Gila monsters got loose and were wandering in the interior of the car. We also took out some small caimans and alligators out of the trunk."

The two arrested are suspected of raising the exotic animals for sale on a lucrative black market. The arrests came shortly after officers raided Reptile Rage, a pet store in Levittown, where a venomous, five foot long monitor lizard was seized.

"They're illegal to have in New York state, they're a danger to the public so that's why they're being removed," said Rogers. "They were dangerous, they've all been removed. We're in the process of finishing up our search right now. We have two individuals that are in custody, one from the house and one from the store."

These kinds of arrests are unusual, but not unheard of.

Last year agents raided a home in Carle Place and seized dozens of snakes, kept in squalid conditions. A 20-year-old man was arrested there on animal cruelty charges.

In Seaford Monday night, investigators spent hours cataloguing evidence as neighbors expressed their concern.

"God forbid one of the animals got out too, it could have gotten to someone's pet or child," said neighbor Michael Anderson.

The identities of those arrested could not immediately be confirmed. Charges against them have not been announced. But in addition to the animals, agents confiscated several eggs from what they believe were other venomous reptiles.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalsalligatorSeafordNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Nearly 100 Chihuahuas rescued after being dumped
Kitten rescued from inside wheel well of car
DNA used to ID shark tooth in Fire Island attack
April the Giraffe's son moving to North Carolina this fall
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Florence Track: Monster storm intensifies to Category 4 hurricane
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
Possible crack pipe vending machines found on Long Island
Surgery turns teen cancer survivor's ankle into knee joint
$5.3 million home wrecked after Airbnb rental
Teacher suspended for giving test with incest questions
Volunteer firefighter, 19, rescues man from burning car
More K2 overdoses at notorious Brooklyn intersection
Show More
Olivia Newton-John reveals she has cancer for third time
Brooklyn residents plagued by piles of trash outside pharmacy
Democratic primary for NY Attorney General is tight race
Nicki Minaj calls altercation with Cardi B 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'
Police hunting for suspect who fatally stabbed teen in CT
More News