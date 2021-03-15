Pets & Animals

Barred Owl spotted searching for squirrels in Central Park

By Eyewitness News

(Alex Reed)

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Bird watchers flocked to the Ramble behind the Boat House in Central Park to get a glimpse of a stunning owl Sunday evening.

The barred owl was perched in a tree but got blown around a bit when winds whipped through.

People who spotted the owl say it seemed to be keeping a close watch on the squirrels in the park.

NOTE: We incorrectly reported the bird to be the snowy owl recently seen in the park but updated the story with corrected information.

Last month, that owl was seen pouncing on a mouse from beneath the snow.

Eyewitness News previously caught Central Park's rare snowy owl on camera last month, after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.
