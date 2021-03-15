Barred Owl spotted searching for squirrels in Central Park

The barred owl was perched in a tree but got blown around a bit when winds whipped through.
People who spotted the owl say it seemed to be keeping a close watch on the squirrels in the park.
NOTE: We incorrectly reported the bird to be the snowy owl recently seen in the park but updated the story with corrected information.
Last month, that owl was seen pouncing on a mouse from beneath the snow.
Eyewitness News previously caught Central Park's rare snowy owl on camera last month, after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.
