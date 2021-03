Barred Owl spotted searching for squirrels in Central Park

EMBED >More News Videos Birders were out in Central Park Thursday searching for a rare visitor, a Snowy Owl, that was spotted in the park the day before.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Bird watchers flocked to the Ramble behind the Boat House in Central Park to get a glimpse of a stunning owl Sunday evening.The barred owl was perched in a tree but got blown around a bit when winds whipped through.People who spotted the owl say it seemed to be keeping a close watch on the squirrels in the park.NOTE: We incorrectly reported the bird to be the snowy owl recently seen in the park but updated the story with corrected information.Last month, that owl was seen pouncing on a mouse from beneath the snow.Eyewitness News previously caught Central Park's rare snowy owl on camera last month, after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.----------