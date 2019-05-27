Pets & Animals

Bees swarm planter outside Urban Outfitters store in Lower Manhattan, New York City

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Thousands of bees swarmed a planter located on a utility pole outside a store in Lower Manhattan Monday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Urban Outfitters store near Broadway and Fulton.

Video from an Eyewitness News camera streamed live on social media showed thousands of bees gathered at the base of the planter.

WATCH: NYPD beekeeper responds to swarm in Lower Manhattan


A beekeeper from the NYPD was vacuuming up the bees to remove them to a safer location.

There were no reports of any injuries.

