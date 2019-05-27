Bees swarm planter outside Urban Outfitters store in Lower Manhattan, New York City

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Urban Outfitters store near Broadway and Fulton.
Video from an Eyewitness News camera streamed live on social media showed thousands of bees gathered at the base of the planter.
A beekeeper from the NYPD was vacuuming up the bees to remove them to a safer location.
There were no reports of any injuries.
