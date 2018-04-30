PETS & ANIMALS

Black bear wanders through Paramus neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has an update on the bear that wandered through Paramus Monday.

By
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
A wild black bear that camped out in a tree outside a home in Paramus, New Jersey for much of the day came down Monday night.

Police and animal control officers were on the scene, making sure residents of the neighborhood are safe.

When it came down from the tree, officers were tracking the bear but lost it in a dark wooded area


They are warning people to steer clear and be on alert.

The two-year old bear was spotted in trees and going through people's yards earlier in the day.

It was first seen near Sirianni Park, before taking up residence for hours in the tree outside a home on Benton Road.

"He came down through the Saddle River through Ho-Ho-Kus and along the Saddle River," animal control official Carol Tyler said. "He crossed over somewhere by 17, by Van Emburgh, where you can go under the highway, probably walked right through the drain gulch, drain pipe, and then he popped up over here. He's been wandering this neighborhood."

Police closed the road for a time but then said it was safe to move about with a watchful eye.

Animal control officers hope to lead the bear to an area golf course, where it will be much safer. They say when bears get near main roads like Route 17, that's when they get concerned. Officials say they will continue to monitor the bear's whereabouts to make sure residents are safe.

Police are urging everyone to use caution and say that if you see the bear, you should not approach it. Instead, call 911.

In a Facebook post, Paramus police said they expect to be seeing more bears.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearbear in treeParamusBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News