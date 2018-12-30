PETS & ANIMALS

Cow found wandering along NJ highway gives birth at animal sanctuary

EMBED </>More Videos

A cow that stopped traffic on a NJ highway has given birth at an animal sanctuary. (Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue)

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A cow that stopped traffic on i-80 in Paterson, New Jersey has given birth at an animal sanctuary.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue in Wantage posted on their Facebook page that 'Brianna,' who was on the way to a slaughterhouse when she broke away for freedom, is now the proud mother of a baby girl named 'Winter.'

Winter was born on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

*WARNING: Graphic Video below*


Brianna jumped off of a double-decker transport bus, eight feet down onto the highway.

It took hours for police to bring the more than 1,000 pound bovine under control.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscowI-80PatersonNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Good Samaritans jump in water to save dog floating on debris
Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop
Cow found wandering along New Jersey highway
VIDEO: Seal found sunbathing in Bronx on Christmas
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
New York Jets have fired head coach Todd Bowles
Police: Violent mugger targeting Queens women at gunpoint
Man charged with killing father-in-law over dispute in NJ
Woman, 2 grandkids hurt when fire tears through LI house
Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Manhattan crash
Disney, Verizon reach distribution agreement
Custom wheelchair stolen from Queens teen on Christmas night
AccuWeather: Rain returns for New Year's Eve
Show More
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
2 million in Times Square for New Year's Eve? Experts say no way
MTA adds extra service for New Year's Eve, holiday weekend
Lion shot after escaping its enclosure, killing worker
Safety lacked at NJ facility that may have exposed many to HIV
More News