Coyote attacks several people in park in Fairfield, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say a coyote has attacked several people in a New Jersey park.

The incident happened Thursday night at the Hollywood Avenue Park in Fairfield.

The victims sustained minor injuries.

Police have ordered the park closed until further notice and notified New Jersey's Fish and Game division about the incident.

They say anyone who sees the coyote in the area is advised not to approach it, and to immediately notify the Fairfield Police Department at 973-227-1400.

