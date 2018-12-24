PETS & ANIMALS

Coyote relocated after being on the run in New York City

The coyote was first spotted Saturday night. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A coyote on the loose in Manhattan this weekend created quite a spectacle.

The animal was first spotted roaming the streets of Harlem late Saturday night.

It headed south and police picked up the trail in Midtown.

Eventually, police cornered the critter on Pier 59 in Chelsea at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The coyote was shot with a tranquilizer and taken to a Brooklyn shelter.

Animal Care Centers of NYC in Brooklyn said the coyote is back in the wild in a more "appropriate habitat."

