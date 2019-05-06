Pets & Animals

Dead humpback whale washes up on Long Island beach

Sandra Bookman has the details.

By Eyewitness News
WESTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A dead humpback whale has washed up on a beach on Long Island.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was alerted to the 37-foot female whale at Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday morning.

They dispatched a team to assess the situation and to come up with a plan for disposal.

It is the first large whale to be stranded in New York so far this year.

