Dead humpback whale washes up on Long Island beach

WESTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A dead humpback whale has washed up on a beach on Long Island.The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was alerted to the 37-foot female whale at Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday morning.They dispatched a team to assess the situation and to come up with a plan for disposal.It is the first large whale to be stranded in New York so far this year.----------