NY deer with Halloween bucket stuck on snout rescued, named Little Pumpkin

PUTNAM COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Crews came to the rescue of a yearling deer who had its snout stuck in a Halloween bucket for days.New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Putnam Valley Animal Control made the rescue on Wednesday.The bucket was stuck to the deer for four days.It was first reported to a local community wildlife rehab group when neighbors noticed the deer roaming around a back yard with the bucket on its snout.The deer is usually spotted around the neighborhood and is now safe.The community has affectionately named it Little Pumpkin.----------