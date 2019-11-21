Pets & Animals

NY deer with Halloween bucket stuck on snout rescued, named Little Pumpkin

PUTNAM COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Crews came to the rescue of a yearling deer who had its snout stuck in a Halloween bucket for days.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Putnam Valley Animal Control made the rescue on Wednesday.

The bucket was stuck to the deer for four days.

It was first reported to a local community wildlife rehab group when neighbors noticed the deer roaming around a back yard with the bucket on its snout.

The deer is usually spotted around the neighborhood and is now safe.

The community has affectionately named it Little Pumpkin.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsputnam countydeer rescueanimal rescuedeer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
15-year-old stabbed multiple times while on NYC subway platform
Occupied school bus overturns in crash, ends up on LI lawn
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Exclusive: Widow of fallen FDNY firefighter calling for change
Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner
PHOTOS: Raccoon spotted in Brooklyn subway station
Show More
23-year-old worker fatally shot in head inside NYC tobacco shop
Anonymous FDNY firefighter sick from 9/11 donating $100K
Every NJ town to get seedlings from toppled 600-year-old oak tree
UPS truck hit woman on Long Island and kept going, police say
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly NYC construction accident
More TOP STORIES News