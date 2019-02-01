Dog goes missing during walk, escapes through Lincoln Tunnel

A dog that escaped while out for a walk in New York City has been spotted in New Jersey after running through the Lincoln Tunnel.'Lolo,' a 9-month-old mix breed rescue dog from Puerto Rico was lost Thursday around 2:30 p.m. on 9th Ave near 42nd Street.Lolo has been spotted running back and forth around Hoboken and Weehawken after running through the Lincoln Tunnel.She is a thin, white dog with tan ears and spots. She is skittish and shy with strangers, so she may bark and growl, but responds only with licks when close to people.Anyone who sees Lolo is asked to call Joey at 212-262-0096 or Peter at 917-374-6200----------