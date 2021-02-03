Dog missing after owner killed in Brooklyn car crash

Michael James March, 42, was killed Saturday after a crash on the Belt Parkway and Flatbush Avenue.
Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe March may have been speeding and lost control while negotiating a turn at the approach to the bridge for Gerritsen Inlet.
When first responders arrived, they broke open a car window and the couple's 2-year-old dog Shadow escaped, March's fiancée Ann Mari Fasano said.
March was taken to NYU Langone where he later died.
The dog has still not been found.
