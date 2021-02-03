Dog missing after owner killed in Brooklyn car crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10255228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres reports on a woman charged after alleged reckless actions led to her driving her truck off a retaining wall and into the Long Island Sound.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A woman is searching for her dog after it escaped when her fiancée was killed in a crash in Brooklyn this weekend.Michael James March, 42, was killed Saturday after a crash on the Belt Parkway and Flatbush Avenue.Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe March may have been speeding and lost control while negotiating a turn at the approach to the bridge for Gerritsen Inlet.When first responders arrived, they broke open a car window and the couple's 2-year-old dog Shadow escaped, March's fiancée Ann Mari Fasano said.March was taken to NYU Langone where he later died.The dog has still not been found.----------