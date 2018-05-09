PETS & ANIMALS

Dog rushed to vet after swallowing pins left in food at park in Upper Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the story of a dog who swallowed pins left in food.

Eyewitness News
UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
A dog underwent surgery after eating some food stuffed with pins on a trail at a popular park in Manhattan.

She's in recovery now after invasive surgery, but Murphy the 6-year-old Golden Retriever is one lucky pup.

Doctors at Lincoln Square Veterinary Hospital removed eight sharp pins from her stomach Wednesday after she found food left out on a pathway in Fort Tryon Park, loaded with dozens of pins.

Her owner Terence Doherty says there is only one conclusion to draw.

"It was just shocking to look down and see, it was like evil," said Doherty. "I have to believe it was an evil person that was behind it all."

Doherty says Murphy picked up different items in the same spot both Monday and Tuesday. Both times, she had a mouth full of pins.

"Somebody actually had to put, the pins were crisscrossing in every direction," said Doherty.

He didn't think she actually swallowed any until Wednesday, when she passed two of them during a walk. He rushed her to the vet, where the X-ray showed eight pins in her stomach and they had to cut her open.

"I'm kind of horrified because it sounds like the pins were put in there and that implication is what terrifies me,": said Dr. Hilary Jones of Lincoln Square Veterinary Hospital. "Eight pins? These could have punctured the stomach or through the intestines, it could be like a life-ending issue."

Fortunately Murphy will be fine. But who put those pins there and why?

Police haven't said if they have seen other reports like this. So for now there is really no answer, just a warning for dog owners to be careful.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpetsanimalsUpper ManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News