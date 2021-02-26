Pets & Animals

Firefighters help free deer stuck in New Jersey fence

By Eyewitness News
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters worked together to help free a deer stuck in a fence in New Jersey.

It happened Thursday morning in Mantua Township in Gloucester County.

Firefighters were able to bend the iron fence posts enough to free the deer's hind legs.

Once there was enough space, the deer sprinted off.

The deer did not appear to be injured when examined by the firefighters.

The Mantua Township Fire Department, Rescue 2218, learned of the stuck deer when they were called by the police department to perform the rescue.

You can see their full Facebook post and video of the incident below:


