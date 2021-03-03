Good Samaritan discovers goat on side of highway in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10376122" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Baarack, the sheep with over 30kg of wool, gets a haircut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A good Samaritan discovered a goat on the side of a highway in Queens this week.Billy the goat was discovered Monday by a person who was on their way to Brooklyn.The concerned citizen took the goat to the 63rd Precinct in Brooklyn when they didn't know what else to do.Photos posted to social media show Billy enjoying some food at the precinct and some TLC from Officer Knepper.The goat was taken to NYC's Animal Care Centers where police say it appears to be in good condition.----------