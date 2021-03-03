Good Samaritan discovers goat on side of highway in Queens

Billy the goat was discovered Monday by a person who was on their way to Brooklyn.
The concerned citizen took the goat to the 63rd Precinct in Brooklyn when they didn't know what else to do.
Photos posted to social media show Billy enjoying some food at the precinct and some TLC from Officer Knepper.
The goat was taken to NYC's Animal Care Centers where police say it appears to be in good condition.
ALSO READ | Australian sheep loses 78-pound fleece after years in wild
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip