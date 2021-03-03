Pets & Animals

Good Samaritan discovers goat on side of highway in Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A good Samaritan discovered a goat on the side of a highway in Queens this week.

Billy the goat was discovered Monday by a person who was on their way to Brooklyn.


The concerned citizen took the goat to the 63rd Precinct in Brooklyn when they didn't know what else to do.

Photos posted to social media show Billy enjoying some food at the precinct and some TLC from Officer Knepper.

The goat was taken to NYC's Animal Care Centers where police say it appears to be in good condition.


ALSO READ | Australian sheep loses 78-pound fleece after years in wild
EMBED More News Videos

Baarack, the sheep with over 30kg of wool, gets a haircut



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsqueensbrooklynnew york citygoatanimal rescuenypdanimalsgood news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested after child found wandering NYC street alone at night
NY legislators will pass bill repealing Cuomo's emergency powers
Dr. Oz, officers help revive man who had no pulse at NJ airport
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Beloved WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with parade
Human remains found during construction reburied in NYC
CT gambling deal could lead to legalized online sports betting
Show More
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
The Countdown: Biden speeds up vaccination timeline for adults
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
Biden to prioritize vaccinating teachers, school staff in pharmacies
Illegal house party turns into triple shooting on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News