Police rescue horse that got loose on Sunrise Highway in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County had their wrangling skills put to the test when a horse became loose and went for a trot down Sunrise Highway.
The horse escaped from a farm on Yaphank Avenue in Brookhaven Monday morning. Police responded after multiple 911 calls.
The horse crossed over from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes before a sheriff was able to grab it.
Police say the 30-year-old thoroughbred named Oppie had escaped after a tree fell and damaged its pen.
The horse was secured by its caretaker with a halter and walked back to the farm.
