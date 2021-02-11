Pets & Animals

NYPD horses break free from officers, gallop through streets of Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two NYPD horses, named Freedom and Samson, had a brief taste of freedom when they hoofed it off from their humans in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The incident unfolded around noon on East 8th Street and Quentin Road.

A sergeant and a police officer, both assigned to the NYPD's Mounted Unit, were on routine patrol when the officer suffered a minor medical episode.

The two dismounted and one of the horses become startled. Both ran away, galloping south on Ocean Parkway.

ESU responded and helped corral the horses in the vicinity of 2800 Ocean Parkway about 10 minutes later.

The horses were placed back inside their trailer and returned to the Mounted Unit, where they were stable.

The officers went to NYU Langone to be checked out.

One was treated for his minor medical episode. The sergeant's foot was stepped on by a horse's hoof, but he is also OK.



pets & animalsmidwoodbrooklynnew york citynypdhorsescaught on videogood news
