Hummingbird returns to man who nursed it back to health

A Georgia man is receiving visits from the bird he nursed back to health.

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WABC) -- A man who nursed a wounded hummingbird back to health says he's been getting special visits from the grateful bird ever since.

Former SWAT officer Mike Cardenaz says he found the hummingbird, who he named 'Buzz', on his front porch in Georgia four years ago, unable to fly with broken feathers.

He helped Buzz recover with pedialyte, sugar, and a safe place to heal.

Ever since, Buzz has come back from his winter travels to South America to visit Mike.

He was concerned when the bird was a little late this year, but it arrived on his front porch and landed on his hand.

Buzz is the second hummingbird Mike has rescued. And now he is helping an injured chipmunk get back on its feet.

