NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A man jumped into action to save a beloved family dog that was hit by a car in Westchester County, footing the massive bill to provide the family with a true Christmas miracle.
Honda of New Rochelle general manager James Gallagher, an animal lover himself with six pooches at home, was at work Monday when he saw Cindy Rovledo's 3-year-old Shih Tzu Charlie get hit by a car on Main Street.
He took the dog to two different emergency clinics, where veterinarians diagnosed Charlie with neurological and spinal damage.
Emergency surgery to the tune of $14,000 was needed, but Rovledo said her family had suffered financial difficulties and could not afford the costs.
That's when Gallagher offered to cover the bill and save Charlie, who faces a week of recovery at the clinic.
He is not yet in the clear, though, and doctors say it will take 72 hours to know if he will survive and also if he will be able to walk again.
But they say so far, so good.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family cover additional costs.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man saves dog hit by car in Westchester County, foots massive bill for family
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More