More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from South Bound Brook home

Animal control officers from St. Hubert's were called in to assist the South Bound Brook Police Department after a neighbor complained about a foul odor coming from the residence.
When St. Hubert's animal control officers arrived on the scene, they discovered dozens of felines living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
The resident surrendered custody of the cats to St. Hubert's.
Animal control officers began removing cats from the home on Wednesday and the effort continued into Friday.
The investigation is ongoing and more cats and kittens will be removed as animal control officers continue to sift through household items and debris that is piled up inside the home.
"It is gut-wrenching to see so many cats and kittens living in filthy, poor conditions," said Chris Schindler, Vice President of Field Services for St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center. "We are grateful to the South Bound Brook Police Department and Fire Department for answering the call to help these animals."
The cats and kittens are being taken to St. Hubert's shelters in Madison and Ledgewood where they are being assessed and medically treated.
Some of the cats are suffering from malnutrition, upper respiratory infections, and other ailments.
If you are interested in adopting from St. Hubert's or donating to help the animals, visit sthuberts.org.
