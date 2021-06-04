Pets & Animals

More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from South Bound Brook home

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from home in NJ

SOUTH BOUND BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than 100 cats and kittens were rescued from a home in New Jersey.

Animal control officers from St. Hubert's were called in to assist the South Bound Brook Police Department after a neighbor complained about a foul odor coming from the residence.

When St. Hubert's animal control officers arrived on the scene, they discovered dozens of felines living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

The resident surrendered custody of the cats to St. Hubert's.

Animal control officers began removing cats from the home on Wednesday and the effort continued into Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and more cats and kittens will be removed as animal control officers continue to sift through household items and debris that is piled up inside the home.

"It is gut-wrenching to see so many cats and kittens living in filthy, poor conditions," said Chris Schindler, Vice President of Field Services for St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center. "We are grateful to the South Bound Brook Police Department and Fire Department for answering the call to help these animals."

The cats and kittens are being taken to St. Hubert's shelters in Madison and Ledgewood where they are being assessed and medically treated.

Some of the cats are suffering from malnutrition, upper respiratory infections, and other ailments.

If you are interested in adopting from St. Hubert's or donating to help the animals, visit sthuberts.org.

ALSO READ: Police search to find who shot a cat in Glen Cove twice, leaving her paralyzed
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Glen Cove are searching for the gunman who shot Gracie the cat twice, leaving her paralyzed.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseyanimal rescueanimal abusecatskittens
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 person dead after SUV plunges into canal in Westchester Co.
2 women slashed during dispute on NYC subway train
13-year-old arrested in hate crime assault on Sikh teen at mall
AccuWeather: More showers & thunderstorms
Teacher, principal on leave after student's project on Hitler
NJ high school junior holds share of lead at U.S. Women's Open
Queens DA moves to dismiss charges against 3 in 1996 double murder
Show More
COVID Update: Heart inflammation cases studied in teens, young adults
Murphy ends NJ public health emergency, indoor limits lifted
Famed Pompidou Center to open 1st North American satellite in NJ
2 hurt in high-rise apartment building fire in Bronx
Belmont Park giving vaccination incentive at pop up center
More TOP STORIES News