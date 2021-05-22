Pets & Animals

Red-tailed baby hawk born on roof of New Jersey hospital

By Eyewitness News
HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A baby was delivered at a hospital in New Jersey, but not how you would think.

Hackensack University Medical Center proudly announced the birth of 'Hawkensack,' a baby hawk born on the roof of the hospital on May 7.

Team members anxiously watched and awaited the newest member of the hospital's family from a window overlooking the nest.

The birds were identified as red-tailed hawks, which Eyewitness News is told are strongly attached to their nesting territory.

So, hospital workers are likely to have a lot of bird watching in their future.


