Red-tailed baby hawk born on roof of New Jersey hospital

Hackensack University Medical Center proudly announced the birth of 'Hawkensack,' a baby hawk born on the roof of the hospital on May 7.
Team members anxiously watched and awaited the newest member of the hospital's family from a window overlooking the nest.
ALSO READ | Dozens of rescued puppies arrive on Long Island
The birds were identified as red-tailed hawks, which Eyewitness News is told are strongly attached to their nesting territory.
So, hospital workers are likely to have a lot of bird watching in their future.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip