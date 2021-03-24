FDNY firefighters come to rescue of parrot stuck in tree

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10443930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's not every day that the NYC skyline serves as a backdrop for a pair of friendly dolphins.

UPPER WEST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- Things got a little wild on the Upper West Side this week when firefighters had to rescue an escaped parrot from a tree.Video posted to Twitter on Monday evening shows firefighters trying to reach the parrot in a tree at 87th St. and Columbus Ave.The bird apparently escaped while it was on the way to the vet.New York's Bravest were able to extend their ladder to reach the branch and bring the bird down safely.The parrot wasn't hurt and was returned to its owner.----------