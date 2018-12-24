PETS & ANIMALS

NYPD corrals wayward hawk inside Penn Station

A red shouldered hawk attempted to beat the holiday rush but missed the train and was instead nabbed by police (@NYPDSpecialops)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD made an unusual arrest at Penn Station Sunday night.

Officers captured a red shouldered hawk that was discovered in the transit hub, joking that the bird was trying to beat the holiday rush but missed its train.

A detective with the NYPD Emergency Services Unit snagged the hawk and later released it.

The animal wasn't hurt.

