NYPD corrals wayward hawk inside Penn Station

Meet Penn Station’s Early Bird traveler, This Red Shouldered Hawk attempted to beat the holiday rush last night but missed the train. #NYPD ESU Detective Bucchignano safely captured the uninjured bird and sent it on its way. #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/ybQnLDtfLb — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 24, 2018

The NYPD made an unusual arrest at Penn Station Sunday night.Officers captured a red shouldered hawk that was discovered in the transit hub, joking that the bird was trying to beat the holiday rush but missed its train.A detective with the NYPD Emergency Services Unit snagged the hawk and later released it.The animal wasn't hurt.----------